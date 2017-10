ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was struck and killed by an SUV while taking photographs near a southern Oregon highway.

Oregon State Police says 61-year-old Donald Dickinson of North Bend died at a Roseburg hospital after being hit Sunday along Highway 42 in Douglas County.

The SUV driver suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Springfield hospital.

Police have yet to determine what caused the driver to lose control.