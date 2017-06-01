In Brief: Don’t let that this is animated keep you away. One of the funniest films of the year.



While not the exact definition of epic, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is funny on an epic scale. That’s epic with a capital E. Captain Underpants is one of those films that makes you wish you had been a fly in the wall when it was written. That might have been almost as much fun as the film.

Almost.

Kevin Hart and fairly unknown character actor Thomas Middleditch voice grade schoolers George and Harold. They live next door to each other and have been best friends and classmates since kindergarten. The two boys are artists who’ve drawn a crude comic book called Captain Underpants. They’re also incurable practical jokers and torment classmates and the school’s principal Mr. Krupp. He finally catches them in the act and assigns them to different classes.

For the two boys it is practically the end of the world. Desperate, they hypnotize Krupp and turn him into Captain Underpants. Of course, that leads to impossible to control circumstances and piles of laughter.

No. Make that piles upon piles of laughter.

Based on Dav Pilkey’s epic novels and penned by Nicholas Stoller (Storks, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted), Captain Underpants creatively and with great skill takes on school authority and monotone-voiced teachers. Or — in other words — it’s an adult’s view of how a kid might view grade school. While most of us may not remember our early education being quite that tuneless and drab, it is easy to see how Pilkey and Stoller could have viewed their’s that way.

However you see it, you will totally enjoy how they — and director David Soren (Turbo) — see things. Captain Underpants is laugh-out-loud funny. You’ll need to see it twice to catch the obvious jokes missed while you’re laughing and rolling on the theater floor. The second time will also help you catch the not-so-obvious, very subtle jokes that are easily missed for the same reason.

Director: David Soren

Stars: Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Kristen Schaal

Not close to an epic but it is funny on an epic scale and had Average Joe Movie rolling on the floor laughing. Give it a 4 1/2 on the Average Joe 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Kristen Schaal, David Soren, Dav Pilkey, Nick Stoller, comic book, epic novels

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!