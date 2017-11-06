Can’t See the Light? Be the Light.

PORTLAND, Ore. – My heart just hurts for Sutherland Springs, for Texas, and for a nation all too quickly becoming accustomed to unfathomable levels of bloodshed.
If it can happen at a country music concert in Las Vegas, a bike path in New York, or a church in a small town most of us had never heard of, then clearly violence can happen anywhere. But I still got up and went to work this morning. So did most of you. We said our prayers a little more earnestly last night, hugged our loved ones a little tighter, and contemplated the fragility of life. But we will not cower indoors. We will not, I hope, view our fellow humans with greater suspicion and hostility.
Hatred and violence are now a very real and visible part of our society. We can shake our heads, cluck our tongues, and sigh; or we can love more deeply, listen more earnestly, and live more fully.
We can either meet hatred with more hatred, or we can use these times to remind ourselves of how necessary kindness, charity, and virtue are. They’re becoming rare, true. But rare things are valuable and highly desired. And maybe, just maybe, when people grow weary of strife and animosity, they will seek them out.
Look to the good. But, more importantly, look to BE good, especially when all around seems evil and dark. If you can not see the light, be the light.