Can’t See the Light? Be the Light.

PORTLAND, Ore. – My heart just hurts for Sutherland Springs, for Texas, and for a nation all too quickly becoming accustomed to unfathomable levels of bloodshed.

If it can happen at a country music concert in Las Vegas, a bike path in New York, or a church in a small town most of us had never heard of, then clearly violence can happen anywhere. But I still got up and went to work this morning. So did most of you. We said our prayers a little more earnestly last night, hugged our loved ones a little tighter, and contemplated the fragility of life. But we will not cower indoors. We will not, I hope, view our fellow humans with greater suspicion and hostility.