A judge in Hawaii does something rather unusual after a man violated a protection order by calling his ex-girlfriend 144 times in 3 hours.

She ordered him to write 144 nice things to say about his Ex. The judge said he couldn’t repeat any words either. What do you think of this approach? We’ll talk about it on FM News 101 KXL today at 7:29. I’ll share your thoughts.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/daren-young-ordered-to-write-compliments-about-ex-girlfriend/