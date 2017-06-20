Cannon Beach Postpones Parking Plan After Complaints
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 3:11 PM

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) – Cannon Beach officials have postponed a plan to enforce a three-hour parking limit on some popular streets this summer.

The Daily Astorian reports some business owners want the turnover in parking spaces, but others worry that timed parking will adversely affect parking for employees and will rush customers who spend much of their time at the beach.

Because of complaints from the community, police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said the city decided to postpone installing signs until the issue is revisited at the July council meeting.

A petition outlining grievances with the plan started circulating about a week ago. As of Monday, the petition had 114 signatures, though many who signed live elsewhere.

