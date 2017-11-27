Cannon Beach Makes List Of Top 50 Beaches In The World

Cannon Beach, Or. – Cannon Beach has something no other Oregon beach has. It’s made the list of top 50 beaches in the world and is the only beach on the U.S. mainland to be included. The list comes from Canadian travel company, Flight Network.

Jim Paino at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce says “this is a pretty big one because its best beaches in the world and we made the top 50. I’m pretty proud of that.”

Cannon Beach is holding its Haystack Holidays events this month which include the annual lamp lighting on Saturday at Sandpiper Square.