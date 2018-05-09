Cannon Beach Delays Vote on Official Bird

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) – Cannon Beach officials have decided to wait before making the red-winged blackbird the city’s official bird.

The Daily Astorian reports city councilors generally support the proclamation, but opted to delay the matter this week to allow more time for public comment.

The idea of naming an official bird was brought to council by a local Earth Day committee. The group believes it’s a good way to honor the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a landmark federal law that protects dozens of species of birds.

The red-winged blackbird was chosen because it is abundant and represents the local ecology. But Cannon Beach is known for its large colony of tufted puffins, and some members of the community have wondered why it’s not the chosen bird.

—

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com