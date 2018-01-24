Cannabis Collaborative Conference Blumenauer Keynote

PORTLAND, Ore.– Democrat Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer delivered the keynot address at this years Cannabis Collaborative Conference. He commented about U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ repeal of the Cole Memo of 2018. Blumenauer stress that the majority of Americans want the government to stay of the way of voters who approved legalized marijuana sales.

The Congressman encouraged retailers to talk with customers about reaching out to elected officials on pot and he also recommended store owners have voter registration cards on their counters. he suggests the more the public talks about the issues around pot the better. that influence which might seem small could make all the difference.