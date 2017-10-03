Candlelight Vigil Held In Portland For Las Vegas Victims

Portland, Oregon – A few dozen people gathered in downtown Portland last night to honor the victims in the Las Vegas shooting. The candlelight vigil near the Portland Art Museum was organized by Don’t Shoot Portland. Folks who showed up wanted to make sure those at the concert knew they were thinking about them.

The group sang and prayed and talked about taking action for the victims, including donating blood.

KXL talked with Jackie who was there. She says, ” I’m at a loss for words. I’m angry. I’m sad…. It’s an ongoing thing. Like everyday, it’s something new. And you wonder, when are we going to say enough. What is the threshold? Because I don’t know if I can take anymore. But I wake up every morning and I think, okay, maybe today will be different. Maybe today we’ll have made some progress…”

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW