You Can Help the Columbia Gorge Recovert–Show the Gorge Some Love

and passion in supporting others during the Gorge fire. We’ve found I’ve been meeting with the heroes from the Columbia River Gorge area, people who showed incredible creativity, ingenuity,and passion in supporting others during the Gorge fire. We’ve found many individuals/heroes who went above and beyond during the trying times while the firefighters/first responders worked tirelessly. Other heroes helped people and animals with evacuation and shelter… I’m here with….

· Caroline Park, Thunder Island Brewing owner-Led the charge in creating a Go Fund Me for local, volunteer fire departments (Skamania, North Bonneville, Stevenson & Cascade Locks). She also put together the Cascade Locks Strong website to sell gift cards online for CL businesses (she spend every night stuffing gift cards into envelopes for all the businesses);

· Shelly James, Cascade Locks Pub owner—Fed the emergency responders breakfast, lunch and dinner for two weeks, putting to use local restaurant’s food that would have rotted due to evacuation. Since responders couldn’t leave their fire stations she actually delivered 3-meals a day for two weeks to hundreds of first responders in the Cascade Locks area.

· Kim Campbell (Brigham), Native American owner of Brigham Fish Market—Kim worked with Pam to cook & deliver meals to all of the first responders.