Campus Officer Pleads Guilty to Murder

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of killing a woman during his shift as a campus safety officer at Central Oregon Community College has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

Edward Lara entered the plea Monday morning in Bend. It was immediately followed by a sentencing hearing that was expected to conclude in the afternoon.

Authorities said Lara killed 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer in Bend in July 2016, and later kidnapped a woman in Salem. They drove to California, where he allegedly shot and wounded a man and carjacked a vehicle with a family inside.

Sawyer’s mother, Juli Walden VanCleave, posted on Facebook earlier this month that Lara agreed to a plea deal that would send him to prison for life, avoiding a possible death sentence.