Campgrounds Proposed For 3 Coastal Oregon State Parks

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon park officials are proposing adding campground sites and rental homes for Fogarty Creek in a plan for the future 25 coastal Oregon state parks between Lincoln City and Yachats.

The Salem Statesman Journal reported Friday that the plan also proposes expanded camping at South Beach State Park, along with a new disc golf course. Both projects join an ongoing plan for a new campground at Brian Booth State Park.

Park planner for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Ian Matthews says the plan will help reduce overcrowded campgrounds at coastal state parks.

Parks officials are holding two meetings, May 24 at Beverly Beach State Park, and May 31 at Wilsonville Public Library, to take public comment.

The cost of the proposed upgrades would be about $12 million.