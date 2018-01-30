Campaign to Restore Multnomah Falls

Corbett, OR – A campaign to restore Mutlnomah Falls is underway, with the goal of raising more than $500,000 to reconstruct nearly 10 miles of trails surrounding the treasured Columbia River Gorge landmark.

The group hopes to have the money raised by mid-March, so work can begin in the spring.

Read the full press release here:

(Corbett, Ore.)— A group of outdoor enthusiasts launched a crowdfunding campaign today to restore public access to one of Oregon’s most iconic places: Multnomah Falls. The campaign’s goal is to raise $525,000 for reconstruction of nearly 10 miles of trail surrounding the trail to the 620-foot waterfall in the Columbia River Gorge, one of the state’s most beloved natural attractions, damaged in last fall’s devastating Gorge forest fire.

The Eagle Creek Fire burned over 48,000 square miles of forest in both Washington and Oregon and destroyed 121 miles of federal forest trails in the Columbia River Gorge, including the trails surrounding Multnomah Falls. The trails have been closed to the public since September, blocked by fallen trees, debris, and collapsed retention walls.

Firefighters risked their lives to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge at the base of Multnomah Falls, but the trails suffered extensive damage due to the speed and severity of the fire, which burned just yards from the Lodge at one point.

“So many Oregonians—and people from around the world—have a deep connection to Multnomah Falls,” said Wendy Willis, Executive Director of Oregon’s Kitchen Table (OKT), a program of the National Policy Consensus Center, which is leadin g the crowdfunding campaign. “Since the fire, thousands of people have shared special memories of the Falls and the trails around them. This is our chance to give back.”

If the campaign is successful, nearly 10 miles of trail that climbs 600 feet to the top of Multnomah Falls, up to Wahkeena Falls, and then over to Angel’s Rest will be open later in 2018. Any funds raised over the $525,000 target will go towards restoring other sections of Gorge trails and bridges destroyed by fire, including a bridge further up the same trail.

OKT has partnered with Patchmarks —an Oregon-based company known for creating iconic patches for Oregon state parks—to create a set of supporter rewards, including a specially designed patch, blankets from Belmont Blanket , as well as gift certificate donations from breweries Double Mountain, Thunder Island and Full Sail that pair well w/ the custom “Be There for The Gorge” growler. Hydro Flask – a Bend-based company that produces insulated beverage containers – announced that they are donating growlers through their Parks for All program. Parks for All provides grants to non-profit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, or providing better access to parks.

Non-profit Friends of the Columbia Gorge announced today that it was kicking off the campaign with a $10,000 donation, and the Oregon Community Foundation is expected to announce a major challenge gift later today.

Double Mountain Brewery will be hosting a campaign kickoff party at their Portland location in Woodstock from 4-8pm on Wednesday January 31, with $2 from every beer purchased going to the crowdfund.

“The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area protects some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country,” said Stan Hinatsu, Recreation Staff Officer at the U.S. Forest Service. “We are the stewards of this special place, and it’s up our responsibility to care for it.”