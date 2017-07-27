Salem’s Camp Abilities Biggest Of It’s Kind In Nation

Salem, Oregon – It’s the biggest of it’s kind in the whole nation, it’s changing lives of the kids that go, and it’s right here in Salem, Oregon. It’s called Camp Abilities. It’s for kids who are blind. It’s going on right now, and it’s hosted by the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes. Founder and Executive director Billy Henry tells KXL it’s all about helping kids build confidence, self esteem, and independence by doing things like running, cycling, and swimming.

This is only their second year doing it, Henry says they are so excited because it’s doubled in size from last year. They plan to keep doing it every year.

Here’s more information from NWABA:

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) will host the largest Camp Abilities in the United States for children and youth with visual impairments July 23rd-29th, 2017 at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. Camp Abilities is a world-renowned week long comprehensive, developmental sports camp for children and youth with visual impairments between the ages of 8 and 15.

Camp Abilities Oregon will provide opportunities to 56 children and youth from across Washington and Oregon in its second year. Campers will vary in socioeconomic status, ethnic background and level of skills and abilities. The purpose of Camp Abilities Oregon is to empower blind or visually impaired children to break the cycle of dependence and ill health that is often associated with their disability. Campers will be encouraged to take control of their own quality of life, and will be empowered to use their many talents to actively contribute within their communities. A variety of sports and recreational activities including goalball (a sport specifically developed for individuals with visual impairments), judo, tandem cycling, swimming and countless other activities will be provided throughout the week.

“We are extremely honored to offer this truly transformational program again this year to children and youth with visual impairments. Camp Abilities Oregon will provide benefits that transcend participating in sports, and will help campers gain the confidence, self-esteem, friendships, and independence they need to achieve success in all areas of life,” said Founder and Executive Director Billy Henry

Camp Abilities Oregon is funded in part by the Oregon Blind and Visually Impaired Student Fund, Washington Department of Services for the Blind, The Salem Foundation, and The Standard, but additional support is still needed. Donations are accepted to support Camp Abilities Oregon by mailing a check to PO BOX 65265, Vancouver, WA, 98665 or making an online gift at www.nwaba.org. Please indicate that your donation is to support Camp Abilities Oregon 2017. For more information on the Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, please contact Billy Henry at 1-360-718-2826, or visit www.nwaba.org

About NWABA:

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. A group of visually impaired students formed the Association in 2007 to ensure that people who are blind were participating in sports and physical activity. Today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding charitable organization that provides more than 1,500 children, youth, adults and military veterans with visual impairments tailored programming, which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.

For more information visit their website: http://www.nwaba.org

Contact Billy by email: bhenry@nwaba.org

Phone: 1-360-448-7254.

Camp Abilities Video From 2016: