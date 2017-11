It was a first for Deschutes County Sgt William Bailey. They received a report of wandering camel near Sisters on Sunday. You had to see it to believe it.

It turns out it was a man’s pet. The pet went willingly with the officers until his owner showed up. In all, he’d been wandering for about 90 minutes. He’s most likely grounded now. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the story is now legend. Sort of.