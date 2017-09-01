Cambia Portland Classic To Help Houston

Portland, Or. – LPGA golfers are in Portland to compete in the Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater. Many of them are wearing green ribbons to let Houston flood victims know they are thinking about them.

Scott Burton with Tournament Golf Foundation says “green is the symbol of hope and from Portland to Houston , we want to send our hope for everyone who is trying to make it through the events down there in Houston and they are close at mind, for sure.”

He says golfer Stacey Lewis will donate her entire paycheck this week to Harvey flood relief. Lewis moved to Houston at the age of 11 and lives there now with her husband who is a golf coach at the University of Houston. Her parents also live there.

Burton says a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to the tournament will also go to Harvey flood relief.