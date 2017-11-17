More Calls For Senator Kruse To Resign

Salem, Or. – Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read has joined the call for Roseburg State Senator Jeff Kruse to step down because of inappropriate behavior with women. He issued a statement that reads in part “a resignation by Senator Kruse would demonstrate that he is willing to accept responsibility and put the state and its citizens first. Most importantly, it would send a signal to Oregonians that our government is open, accessible, and respectful to everyone. It’s time for him to resign.”

Corvallis Senator Sarah Gelser filed a formal complaint against Kruse this week and called for him to be expelled. She says she’s been sexually harassed by Kruse since 2011.

The head of the Oregon Democratic Party, Jeanne Atkins is also urging Kruse to quit. She tells Oregon Live “enough is enough.” Oregon Live says Republican candidate for governor, Representative Knute Buehler says Kruse has lost all credibility and should resign.