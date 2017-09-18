Caller J.D.: “End FGM AND Circumcision!”

Two women from Minnesota have been indicted, accused of having their 7-year old daughters horrifically mutilated in Michigan. The illegal procedure included having the young girls genitals cut,. The women may be arguing their case based on religious grounds.

Today on the show Lars talked with callers who were mostly against the procedure, including J.D., a doctoral candidate who says that we should also ban circumcision. But do the procedures have anything in common? Listen to the conversation below.

