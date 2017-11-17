Caleb Porter Out As Portland Timbers Coach

Portland, Or. – Caleb Porter is out as head coach of the Portland Timbers. He had led the team for five seasons and had just signed a long term deal last season. He took the Timbers to the top spot in the Western Conference during the regular season.

The Portland Timbers have issued a news release that says Porter is moving on from his position. Owner Merritt Paulson says “during Caleb’s five seasons with our club, we reached new heights and accomplished great things together…….I respect Caleb’s decision to seek his next challenge.”

Porter says he”will never forget and cannot ever repay the fans, especially the Timbers Army, for their tremendous passion and unwavering support of myself, the players and the club. The supporters of the Portland Timbers are the lifeblood and soul behind what makes this club such a special place and bringing an MLS Cup trophy to Portland will be a memory I always will cherish, since you deserved it more than anyone!

“To the players, coaching staff and support staff it truly has been a remarkable five seasons and I am so thankful and proud for all that we have accomplished together. I will miss the day to day being in the trenches with you but the relationships and memories we’ve shared will last forever.“Lastly, my wife, Andrea, and I have loved our time in this wonderful community and our family will miss the city of Portland immensely,” Porter concluded. “I’m emotional thinking about leaving but also look forward to what’s ahead in the next chapter of my career and our lives.”

Porter led the Timbers to the playoffs three-out-of-five seasons. and won the M-L-S CUP in 2015. The Timbers Army weighed in last night with a single word on Twitter; a four letter expletive.