Byron Beck’s Weekend Planner

Every Thursday Byron Beck joins Portland's Afternoon News with a breakdown of some fun things to do around town.
Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival
Fri., November 17, 2017
A ticket to Beaujolais Nouveau includes tastes of the latest vintage from Oregon, Washington, and France, plus a gourmet buffet at the Heathman Hotel.
http://www.afportland.org/2017/11/beaujolais-nouveau-2017-in-portland/
Wild Arts Festival
Sat.-Sun., November 18 – 19, 2017
Wild Arts Festival features 70 artists and 30 authors inspired by nature, plus a silent auction to benefit the Audubon Society at Montgomery Park.
OryCon Science-Fiction Convention
Fri.-Sun., November 17 – 19, 2017
Meet sci-fi and fantasy authors and artists, and attend panels, workshops, dances, games, and vendor exhibits at OryCon at Red Lion Hotel (Jantzen Beach).
Olio Nuovo Olive Oil Festival
Fri.-Sun., November 17 – 19, 2017
Taste unfiltered extra virgin olive oil with appetizers and wine, and watch the olive mill in action during Olio Nuovo Festival at Oregon Olive Mill in Dayton. Free.
http://redridgefarms.com/rr-event/2016-olio-nuovo-festival
Cranksgiving, Thanksgiving scavenger hunt
Sat., November 18, 2017
Cranksgiving is a scavenger hunt on your bicycle for Thanksgiving food that you donate to a food bank, with prizes. Bring $10, a bag/pack, a camera, and a bike lock to Velo Cult.