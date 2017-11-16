Byron Beck’s Weekend Planner

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hey everyone! Believe it or not, the weekend is nearly here. Every Thursday Byron Beck joins Portland’s Afternoon News with a breakdown of some fun things to do around town. He’s also nice enough to provide a list where you can learn more information about those events. So, to help you out, I’m going to be posting the list here. Thanks Byron!

Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival

Fri., November 17, 2017

A ticket to Beaujolais Nouveau includes tastes of the latest vintage from Oregon, Washington, and France, plus a gourmet buffet at the Heathman Hotel.

http://www.afportland.org/2017/11/beaujolais-nouveau-2017-in-portland/

Wild Arts Festival

Sat.-Sun., November 18 – 19, 2017

Wild Arts Festival features 70 artists and 30 authors inspired by nature, plus a silent auction to benefit the Audubon Society at Montgomery Park.

http://wildartsfestival.org

OryCon Science-Fiction Convention

Fri.-Sun., November 17 – 19, 2017

Meet sci-fi and fantasy authors and artists, and attend panels, workshops, dances, games, and vendor exhibits at OryCon at Red Lion Hotel (Jantzen Beach).

http://wildartsfestival.org

Olio Nuovo Olive Oil Festival

Fri.-Sun., November 17 – 19, 2017

Taste unfiltered extra virgin olive oil with appetizers and wine, and watch the olive mill in action during Olio Nuovo Festival at Oregon Olive Mill in Dayton. Free.

http://redridgefarms.com/rr-event/2016-olio-nuovo-festival

Cranksgiving, Thanksgiving scavenger hunt

Sat., November 18, 2017

Cranksgiving is a scavenger hunt on your bicycle for Thanksgiving food that you donate to a food bank, with prizes. Bring $10, a bag/pack, a camera, and a bike lock to Velo Cult.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2107943529483112/