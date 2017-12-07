Byron Beck’s Things to do this Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – It’s a lot of Holiday-themed stuff going on this weekend in Portland. Here’s the list:

The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition.

Fri., December 8, 2017

Carolers sing on downtown streets from 6 to 7 p.m. and give a final performance in Pioneer Courthouse Square at 7:15 p.m. for a $1000 prize. Free.

https://thesquarepdx.org/event/great-figgy-pudding-caroling-competition/

International Holiday Festival

Sat.-Sun., December 8 – 9, 2017

International Holiday Festival features a choir, an international ensemble, and an orchestra performing the “music of many languages, faiths, and cultures to celebrate and unite our diverse community” on Dec. 8 in Northeast Portland and Dec. 9 at Marylhurst.

https://www.facebook.com/events/482829638756400/

Gospel Christmas

Fri.-Sun., December 8 – 10, 2017

The Northwest Community Gospel Chorus performs with the Oregon Symphony at Gospel Christmas in Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

http://tickets.orsymphony.org/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=3426

St. Johns Winter Beer Fest

Fri.-Sun., December 8 – 10, 2017

Try 20 winter beers and IPAs with food for sale at the St. Johns Winter Beer Fest in St. Johns. 21+. Free.

https://www.facebook.com/events/162957417492058/

Handel’s Messiah

Fri.-Mon., December 8 – 11, 2017

Portland Baroque Orchestra and Cappella Romana join forces for complete three-hour performances of Handel’s Messiah at First Baptist Church (except two hours of highlights on December 11).

http://pbo.org/concerts-events/2017-handels-messiah/

Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art + Craft Market

Sat.-Sun., December 9 – 10, 2017

Shop from 250 creative artists and craft makers at the Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art + Craft Market at the Oregon Convention Center. Free.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410745139049403/

The Train to Christmas Town

Through December 28, 2017

Take a 75-minute train ride along the Columbia River as you drink cocoa with cookies and hear music on the The Train to Christmas Town [formerly Polar Express], with a visit from Santa and his elves.

https://www.mthoodrr.com/the-polar-express-train-ride/