In Brief: A movie not even worthy of saying hello to.



The Bye Bye Man is modeled after I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream, The Nightmare on Elmstreet and other shadowy and soulless horror character movies. The premise of this one is whisper the Bye Bye Man’s name and you die and anyone you give his name to dies as well.

The four main characters are — typical of the genre — done by actors you’ve never heard of. The known actors are Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) who has a small role and so does former box-office biggie Fay Dunaway.

It’s directed by Stacy Title who has done films with titles you’ve never heard of and it’s written by also unknown Jonathan Penner and is based on a book you’ve never heard of.

Gratuitous gore and violence, things jumping out at you from offscreen and darkly lit, creepy rooms with the villain lurking in the dark that make films like this appealing to fans. This one — gratefully for a critic who hates the genre in the first place — doesn’t have much of either.

When word gets around that this lacks anything scary, or creepy, instead of hello, fans will quickly say bye-bye to The Bye Bye Man. It is definitely the worst of this genre — ever.

Director: Stacy Title

Stars: Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Doug Jones, Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway

Rated R for mature themes, language, violence. The worst ever and most boring of this genre of horror movie. Give it a 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



