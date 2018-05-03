Buy One, They’ll Donate One

This simple model took two former corporate types out of their comfort zone, and launched them into a mission driven company. The Soulfull Project makes hot cereal, not your typical hot cereal, but hip hot cereal. It’s good for you and the packaging is nice too. But that’s not necessarily the cool part. Soulfull created this company to solve a problem. The hunger problem.

You buy one… they donate one. In the Portland area, you’ll find the The Soulfull Projects’ hot cereals at Fred Meyer. Around the country, you just have to type in your city and the website will tell you where to go.

The co-founders used to work at Campbell’s, they happened to help a homeless family and vowed to do more. The co-founders are Megan Shea and Chip Heim, they say The Soulfull Project has already provided 700,000 meals to food banks across the US, 300,000 here in the Pacific Northwest.

Shea says they worked with 200 food banks across the country to define the need and design the products. Soulfull has only been around a year and a half and they’re already surpassing their goals. Shea says, “it’s been an emotional journey and exhausting. It scaled so quickly! We found we are surrounded by people who want to buy quality products for themselves and love that those products then feed hungry families. It’s incredible to recognize your impact.”