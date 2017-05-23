Businesses Not Having Fun With The Power Out

PORTLAND, Ore.– A wide spread power outage through downtown Portland has caused issues for people who live, work, and visit. The outage caused by a vault fire underground has Pacific Power doing double duty to get the juice back on. The outage hops, skips, and jumps, around. It has affected places the Sentinel Hotel, Jake’s Restaurant, the Zeus Cafe and The Crystal Ballroom.

The Crystal Ballroom had to cancel a show last night. Jake’s was not accepting deliveries. Zeus could not open but was still having employees come in to do cleaning that needed to be done . The cafe used a generator last night that worked all of 45 minutes. Traffic lights are out in places. The outage spans from Burnside to Southwest Jefferson and from Southwest Broadway to Interstate 405. Pacific Power has not determined the cause.