Businesses Give Back….Is Yours?

We were pleased to hear that some companies are giving back to their employees now that they’ll be getting tax cuts. Southwest and American Airlines are giving out $1,000 bonuses. Boeing, Wells Fargo, and A T and T are also offering bonuses. Steve and I were talking about how cool it would be if companies started matching employee contributions to 401K plans again. How would you like to see your company give back? Or, should they be obligated to give anything back? What do you think?

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/southwest-american-airlines-celebrate-gop-004036762.html