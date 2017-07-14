Burnside Bridge Earthquake Project

Portland, Or. – Multnomah County is looking for public input on its project to make the Burnside Bridge earthquake ready. It is asking people to fill out an online survey

The county says the study will decide which seismic upgrade options should be studied in greater detail. The Burnside Bridge was selected for a major seismic upgrade because it has been designated a lifeline route between Portland’s east and west sides when a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake hits.

The county has produced a video that simulates what would happen to the Burnside Bridge if the big one hits.

Watch the video here