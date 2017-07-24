Burglary At Reynolds High School

Troutdale, Or. – Two people have been arrested for breaking into Reynolds High School early this morning. Deputies arrested one suspect and a police K-9 captured the other suspect, who tried to take off on foot. Deputies say they found tools loaded into wheelbarrows, ready to be taken from the scene. The school is currently undergoing renovation.

The suspects are 58 year old George Brooks from Portland and 34 year old Ruben Bentz from Gresham. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were then booked into jail.

They face charges of Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I, Attempted Theft I and interfering with a police officer.