Burglars Hit Three Homes, Steal Two Cars In NE

Portland, Oregon – Police are looking for thieves who broke into 3 homes in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

This happened in the Argay Neighborhood. At the home on 135th and Fremont, the burglar actually walked into the bederoom where Heather Meade and her family were sleeping.

She tells News Partner KGW the man stole her car keys and took her car filled important items.

Her dad is relieved nobody was hurt. He says it’s a good reminder to double check windows and doors making sure they’re locked. so far police don’t know who did these crimes.

At least two other homes were hit. Police have not found any suspects.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.