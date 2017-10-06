Bundy Wants Standoff Trial Moved From Vegas to Reno

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Cliven Bundy and some of his co-conspirators want next week’s trial stemming from an armed standoff at Bundy’s Nevada ranch to be moved from Las Vegas to Reno.

Lawyers for Bundy, his son, Ammon, and others filed motions in federal court this week arguing they can’t get a fair trial in the aftermath of the mass killing in Las Vegas.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday on multiple charges accusing Cliven Bundy, his two sons and four others of enlisting a self-styled militia to prevent federal agents from removing Bundy’s cattle from federal land.

Ammon Bundy’s lawyer said in the newest filing Friday if the case cannot be moved, it should be postponed.

A lawyer for another defendant, Pete Santilli of Cincinnati, says they’re trying to negotiate a deal where he’d plead guilty to a single felony count.