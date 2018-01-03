Building Contractors In Oregon Offer Incentives To Keep Trained Workers

PORTLAND, Ore–Building contractors across the country are anxious over the lack of skilled workers. Many of them are going to great lengths to bring on new help. Contractors are starting early trying to appeal to Middle School students. Some companies have taken on trying their own employees without absolutely no skills. A recent survey by the Associated General Contractors of America shows more schools, warehouses, and self storage units will be built. Fewer public buildings and multifamily dwellings.

In Oregon 52% of construction employers say they are worried about filling and keeping key jobs. 67% are willing to increase the salary base. 17% will pay overtime, 33% will provide bonuses and incentives. 29% will increase contributions and or improve employee benefits.