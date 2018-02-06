Buehler Wants $50 Million to Fix Foster Care

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A state official will request $50 million from the Oregon Legislature to help fix issues within Oregon’s child welfare agency.

The Statesman Journal reports Republican State Rep. Knute Buehler says he will introduce the proposal for a “rapid-improvement team” to quickly implement recommendations to fix the agency as an amendment to existing legislation. Buehler says he has not selected a bill to amend, but several could be used.

Buehler is running for governor in November.

A campaign adviser for Gov. Kate Brown argues Buehler is only paying attention to the foster care crisis because it’s an election year.

Buehler says the purpose of the proposed “rapid-improvement team” will be “to immediately stabilize the foster care program.”

Buehler says he will speak with officials about his proposal in the coming weeks.

