Brown Pushes Agenda for 2018 Legislative Session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Boosting affordable housing and job growth in rural Oregon, tightening gun control and battling the opioid epidemic are among Gov. Kate Brown’s priorities in the upcoming legislative session.

Brown’s policy advisers described the bills Brown would support in a briefing with reporters Wednesday.

They include assisting those in the construction industry in starting their own business by making it easier for skilled professionals to get supervisory licenses by temporarily waiving fees and allowing job experience to be substituted for formal education requirements.

She also wants to reduce the state’s public pension liability.