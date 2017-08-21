Brothers in their 70’s and 80’s Arrested in Child Sex Case

SEATTLE (AP) – Three elderly brothers have been arrested in Seattle for allegedly possessing images of child-sex abuse with police still investigating them.

that 82-year-old Charles Emery, 80-year-old Thomas Emery and 79-year-old Edwin Emery were charged Monday with two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

Police say a family member was cleaning the men’s North Seattle home and discovered what she believed to be materials depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Charging papers say authorities including members of the FBI’s internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched the home, finding evidence prosecutors say that each of the men spent the majority of their lives sexually abusing children and exploiting children depicted in child pornography.

The three men have been jailed on $500,000 bail each.