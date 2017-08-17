In Brief: Proves you don’t need millions to make a great movie.



Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney stars as James Pope. Until shortly after the movie opens he’d spent his life living underground with his survivalist parents. Convinced by them that a catastrophe has made the world outside unsafe, James — who is not supposed to leave the compound ever — only goes out at night and he never goes very far.

James doesn’t get to see much TV since his parents don’t want to him learning anything about the outside world. All he ever sees is episodes of a character named Brigsby Bear. He has recorded all the episodes and Brigsby is his world and though a “TV” character, his only real friend.

One day the police raid the underground shelter and take James away. He learns that his parents aren’t really his parents. They stole him from a hospital when he was a baby and his real parents are Greg and Louise Pope and he has a teenage sister named Aubrey. It’s a bit of a mind-blow for James who is suddenly thrust into real life.

Adapting is difficult. James is an odd duck in a pond full of swans. Plus he still can’t get over his fascination with Brigsby Bear who — it turns out — is a character created and produced by his not-father.

The obsession with Brigsby is what anchors this wonderfully funny and impossible not to like film. Mooney’s James is a treat. He plays James as shy and naive and yet single-minded. His sister hates him and thinks he’s weird but when she introduces James to her filmmaker boyfriend, they instantly connect and Brigsby gets a new life.

The guy finds both James and Brigsby fascinating and posts some of the episodes James has on a social media site. Soon it’s a major hit. So the boyfriend decides to help James produce his own Brigsby episodes. Later they get help from the detective who found James and reunited him with his real family.

The fun part of the movie is the real parents and the sister don’t get him but the boyfriend, the cop and the public does. His real parents try to connect but they live in a world far different from James as does just about everyone else.

Except the filmmaker boyfriend.

Brigsby Bear is a Mooney’s concoction and he shares screenwriting credits with first time writer Kevin Costello. The movie is directed by Saturday Night Live writer and director Dave McCary. Both have a lot of fun with the characters and the concept.

The film also features Star Wars’ Mark Hamill as James’ underground parents. He has a blast with the part and has great chemistry with Mooney. The other name actors in the film are Greg Kinnear who does the detective and Clare Danes as James’ psychologist.

Brigsby Bear deserves a big bear hug. This is a charming little art film that has you smiling from the opening scenes to the heartwarming climax. It’s also one of those flicks that proves you don’t have to have millions and huge name stars to make a great movie.

Director: Dave McCary

Stars: Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Clare Danes, Jane Adams, Matt Walsh, Michaela Watkins, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This is a fun little movie that not everyone is going to love or even understand. So it’s not for everyone. But Mooney’s SNL fans will like this one. For me, charming often works. Give this a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



