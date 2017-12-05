Could Brent Luyster Get Mistrial?

Clark County, WA – A surprise in a Clark County Courtroom. A triple-murderer was supposed to be sentenced in Clark County on Monday, but instead the judge delayed it, and the defense asked for a new trial. Brent Luyster was convicted last month on three-counts of aggravated murder. In court Monday the prosecution said jurors reached out to them after the verdict, but it’s not clear what the issue was. The victim’s family thinks it was about his haircut, he shaved his head during deliberations. Sentencing has been rescheduled for a week from Friday.

