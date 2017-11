Clark County, Wa. — Triple murder suspect Brent Luyster was found guilty on all charges Friday morning for the deaths of¬†Joseph LaMar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Knight and also shooting a fourth, Breanne Leigh, in the face on July 15, 2016.

Luyster faced 3 murder charges, 1 charge of attempted murder and 2 charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He faces a sentence of life in prison.  The sentencing phase of the trial is set to begin December 4th.