4 People Go Running From a Burning House in SE Portland

Portland, Oregon – A 2nd alarm fire at a house in Southeast Portland shutdown SE Division for about an hour Monday morning. KXL Reporter Rosemary Reynolds reporting from the scene tells us four people had to go running away from the burning house when the fire broke out, but they are okay. One person who was next door to the fire had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Initially, we heard on the scanner that it was a very intense fire, flames were shooting out of the second story of the house. Crews had to call a second alarm for more fire fighters, and there were over 20 fire units responding. We are continuing to follow the story and will add updates as soon as they are available.

Photo of house:

Family waits outside:

Photos courtesy of KXL Reporter Rosemary Reynolds