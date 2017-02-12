Search Over For Armed Carjacking Suspect Near I-84 & 82nd

Portland, Oregon – Update: Police say the search is over, they have detained one person connected to an early morning armed carjacking. Here is more from Portland Police and the original report:
Posted on FlashAlert: February 12th, 2017 7:26 AM
============================================================================
An armed man is on the run after Police say he stole a car, led officers on a high speed case, crashed on NE 74th avenue near I-84, then took off on foot in the Montavilla neighborhood. The right lane of the Banfield inbound is closed just west of 82nd. MAX and railroad traffic is stopped because of the search for the suspect. He’s described as a light skinned man wearing dark clothing. If you see anything suspicious in the area, call 911 immediately. Officers from Milwaukie and Portland police were involved in the pursuit. We are working to find out more information on this developing situation.
Here’s more information from Portland Police:
Posted on FlashAlert: February 12th, 2017 5:06 AM
The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (CNT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are responding to Northeast 74th Avenue over I-84 to assist officers with a search for an armed carjacking suspect.
MAX and railroad traffic have been stopped due to the search. The suspect ran after crashing a vehicle on I-84 at 74th Avenue. The suspect is described as a light-complected male wearing dark clothing.
Interested media should stage on 74th Avenue to the South of the command post. The Public Information Officer (PIO) is responding to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
Comments