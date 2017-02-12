Search Over For Armed Carjacking Suspect Near I-84 & 82nd

Portland, Oregon – Update: Police say the search is over, they have detained one person connected to an early morning armed carjacking. Here is more from Portland Police and the original report:

February 12th, 2017

One person has been detained and Robbery detectives will be continuing the investigation. The search effort is over and police resources will be leaving the area shortly. No gun or knife has been located.

An armed man is on the run after Police say he stole a car, led officers on a high speed case, crashed on NE 74th avenue near I-84, then took off on foot in the Montavilla neighborhood. The right lane of the Banfield inbound is closed just west of 82nd. MAX and railroad traffic is stopped because of the search for the suspect. He’s described as a light skinned man wearing dark clothing. If you see anything suspicious in the area, call 911 immediately. Officers from Milwaukie and Portland police were involved in the pursuit. We are working to find out more information on this developing situation.

Here’s more information from Portland Police:

February 12th, 2017