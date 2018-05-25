Man Taken Into Custody After Hit and Run at PSU

UPDATE 1 p.m. – The next press conference on the incident will be held at 1:45pm.
UPDATE: Portland Police tweeted this picture of the car from the incident. It was sent to PPB from KXL.
Shortly after, police took an older man into custody. We will update this story when we learn more.
12:15 UPDATE: Mayor Ted Wheeler has tweeted about the incident:
My thoughts are with those injured in this morning’s hit-and-run. Thank you to the first responders and to those investigating. I’ve spoken with Police Chief Outlaw, Fire Chief Myers, and leadership from PSU and OHSU. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: OHSU has confirmed that they are treating three women. One is in critical condition, one serious, and one fair.
LATEST: Portland Police Sergeant Chris Burley addressed the media Friday morning. He confirmed pedestrians were hit while walking along 6th Avenue, but said they’re not sure if the incident was an act of terrorism.
Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another is hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to live. Another pedestrian walked away from scene.
Police don’t know yet how fast the car was going or how many people were in the car.
SW 6th between Harrison and Montgomery will be closed throughout most of the afternoon.
Witnesses with cell phone video or surveillance video are asked to contact police at 503-823-3333.
UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.
#Alert: 6th Ave will be closed near PSU for at least 4 hours. #PDXTraffic
Update 11:04 a.m.
Witnesses near the scene of a car vs. pedestrian hit and run incident near the PSU campus say they saw a dark colored vehicle swerve off the road and hit several pedestrians this morning.
Police were called to the area of 6th and Montgomery Ave.
It’s still unclear exactly how many people were injured or how badly hurt they are. Portland Fire & Rescue is at the scene along with other emergency personnel and an investigation is ongoing.
Original Story:
PORTLAND, Ore. – Multiple people have been rushed to area hospitals after an incident near Portland State University. We have reporters on the scene and this story will be updated when we know more.