In Brief: Breaking In is one you’ve seen a bunch of times. All that’s different is the location and the characters.

Breaking In casts Gabrielle Union (TV’s Being Mary Jane, Think Like a Man Too) as Shaun. Her father has died — murdered actually — and she and her children go to his estate to prepare the home for sale. Dad and daughter were estranged. Determined to get the home ready and be done with it, Shaun is surprised to find her father has turned the house into a fortress.

There’s a reason. Apparently, he was some sort of criminal under investigation and has a safe in the home packed with millions. Four criminals know about the money and showed up to find the safe just before Shaun and her children arrive.

While she’s outside, they lock up the home and kidnap her kids. They want to know where the safe is and how to get into it. Unless she cooperates, they threaten to kill the kids. She’s on the outside and knows if she gives them the information they want, all of them will die.

From there Breaking In goes about like you expect. They have the upper hand. She gets the upper hand. They get it. She gets it and on the yo-yo goes until the predictable comeuppance.

Union is a very good actress who is properly and alternatively tough and vulnerable. Her performance works. So does her character.

Equally good are the film’s bad guys. Billy Burke (Bella Swan’s dad in the Twilight series) is the leader of the villains. Like her, he’s terrific and bounces between the need to be nasty and being totally in control. The performance works.

Also of note is the work of Richard Cabral who is the movie’s psychopath. Tattooed from head to foot, Cabral is a frightful-looking dude and looks like he could easily gut a person without thinking twice. His villainy is wasted in a predictable movie in which the villains die in their order of importance to the plot.

Director James McTeigue — best known for doing V for Vendetta — does his best with Ryan Engle’s almost easy to write yourself plot. Engle — who wrote Non-Stop, The Commuter and Rampage — manages to come up with creative characters that he writes into very predictable stories.

You’ve seen this movie so many times that you can almost do the dialogue yourself.

Directors: James McTeigue

Stars: Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Ajiona Alexus, Levi Meaden, Seth Carr, Mark Furze

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. It’s the usual cat-and-mouse bad guys verses good guys flick. The positives come from the acting and that’s about it. Give it a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



