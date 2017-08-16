Brand New House Goes Up In Flames

North Bethany, Oregon – A large home under construction in a new development in North Bethany caught fire overnight. Tualatin Valley fire and Rescue has been at the scene on Northwest 169th and Trillium Street all night. Lt. Brandon Pratt says just as crews thought they had a handle on the fire, there was a drastic change.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital because of signs of exhaustion. Investigators are expected to stay at the scene most of the day to determine the cause of the fire and come up with a damage estimate. Crews say it took about 80 minutes to get this fire under control.

Images courtesy of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue