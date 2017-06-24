Salem, OR – A young boy went missing while swimming at Wallace Marine Park in Salem. Police immediately began a rescue operation. Lt Dave Okada says 11-year-old Nehemiah Wilson was swimming in the Willamette River Friday afternoon and went under the water, but was not seen coming back up.
After searching the water and riverbank for several hours, the search was called off Friday night. It will continue as a recovery effort.
Boy Vanishes While Swimming
