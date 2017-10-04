Boy Scouts Sued For $21 Million Over Sex Abuse Claim

050431-N-1810F-181 Fort A.P. Hill, Va. (April 31, 2005) - The spirit of brotherhood through scouting closely resembles that found in the Navy, which add to the spirit of adventure during the National Boy Scouts Jamboree. More than 40,000 Boy Scouts from every state in America and dozens of other countries attended the Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill. U.S. Navy photo by All Hands Photographer's Mate 2nd Class Todd Frontom (RELEASED)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Attorneys representing three former Boy Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts of America and its Portland-area chapter for $21 million, saying they let a known pedophile become a scout leader.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court is the latest in more than 100 filed against the scouting organization, according to attorney Peter Janci.

The suit alleges the Boy Scouts allowed Calvin Malone back into the organization after he had been caught abusing at least one scout in California in 1970. The suit says that despite this knowledge, the organization hired Malone to be a scout leader in Portland in 1974.

The three scouts, who were then aged 10 to 13, were allegedly sexually assaulted by Malone in 1974 and 1975.

Malone was convicted of rape and child molestation in 1993 and is being held in a special detention facility for sex offenders in Washington state.