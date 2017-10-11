Boy Scouts or just “Scouts”?

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Boy Scouts of America today announced that they will soon begin allowing girls to join. Starting next year younger girls can become Cub Scouts, though those programs will remain single-gender. Starting in 2019, older girls will be able to also join and rise to the rank of Eagle Scout. The girls won’t immediately be mixed in with the boys, but will be taught from the same curriculum.

Naturally the Girl Scouts aren’t pleased with the move, alleging the Boy Scouts are trying to pilfer girls and cut them out of things. They’re also asserting that girls should be taught by women, and with programs that cater specifically to them. Obviously it will be up to parents to decide which approach they prefer, and we’ll have to see how that plays out.

