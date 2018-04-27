Boy Killed After Being Run Over by Lawnmower

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was killed after falling off a lawnmower he was riding with his father near Snohomish.

KOMO reports the accident happened Thursday evening. Witnesses told Snohomish County deputies they boy fell off and was then run over by the mower. The boy died at the scene.

Investigators said the Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives from the Major Crimes and Collision Investigation units are calling it an accident.