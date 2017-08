Washington County, Or. – An 11 year old boy called 9-1-1 from the back seat of a car Saturday night to report his mom was driving drunk. They were heading home after watching a Hillsboro Hops baseball game.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 30 year old Nicole Norris on SW Garden Home Road around 9:30 p.m. and arrested her after she failed a sobriety test. Two other drivers also called 9-1-1 to report her. The boy is now staying with relatives.