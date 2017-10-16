Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills Friend During Sleepover

Kelso, Washington – A teenage boy was shot and killed, in what appears to be, an accident. People are grieving not only for the boy whose life was lost over the weekend, but also for his friend, who deputies say accidentally shot him.

A sleep over turned deadly in Kelso when authorities say a boy accidentally shot and killed his friend. Over the weekend Cowlitz county sheriff’s identified the victim as 13-year-old Edgar Vazquez. Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Edgar at his middle school Sunday night.

Newspartner KGW was here and talked with Anthony Payton, who says Edgar was always doing something funny, and making others laugh.

Just before noon on Saturday deputies say a boy called 911 to report he had accidentally shot his friend. The boy says he did not think the gun was loaded. Police say the boy or someone else could face charges.

With candles in hand a large crowd gathered outside the middle school where 13-year-old Edgar Vazquez was a student. Friends remember Edgar as happy-go-lucky.

Authorities say it was accidental. But they are not ruling not the possibility of future charges against the boy or someone else.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.