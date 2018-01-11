Is BOSTON the site of Amazon’s North American headquarters?

Could Amazon have just slipped its new destination for its North American headquarters? The Boston globe is reporting Amazon is in talks to lease 500,000 square feet of offices in Boston’s fort point channel neighborhood, a hot destination for tech companies, with an option to double the space being discussed. That sounds a lot like the first stage of the plan Amazon laid out for HQ2. Though the second headquarters is ultimately projected to house 50,000 workers in a $5 billion, 8-million square foot campus by 2027, Amazon said he first phase of the project would be to open http://www.kxl.com/wp-admin/media-upload.php?post_id=279018&type=image&TB_iframe=1about 500,000 square feet of space in 2019 in the new city.

The Boston metro region has already seen rapid expansion by Amazon, where the company employs about 1000 people. Amazon’s first major office was opened five years ago in the Kendall Square area of Cambridge near MIT. It later opened an office in Boston’s back bay and was already preparing 150,000 square feet of new space in the Fort POint Channel area.