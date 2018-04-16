Boston Marathon Bombings—Five Years Later

It’s one of those days you remember as a news person. It’s so shocking, it stays embedded in your mind. Today marks 5 years since the Boston Marathon Bombing. We’ll talk about the memorials for the 3 people killed and hundreds injured and about how the race has changed over the past several years. Still, when you think about it, it’s so sad how these two fools tried to ruin such a treasured event in the city for the past 180-plus years. Here’s to the survivors of that horrible day—to the runners who will attempt this incredible marathon today—and to the people of Boston.

