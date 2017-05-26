Boring Oregon Looks To Build Vietnam Memorial

Boring, Ore. — The Boring Oregon Foundation is looking to build a Vietnam Memorial to honor the men of Clackamas County who died in that war.

A fundraising page has been set up to help raise the $15,000 needed to complete the memorial.

On that page the following message is written. “Let us honor our Warriors and remember the Fallen” – Please Invite your Friends and Share this post. Help the people of Boring build a Vietnam Memorial that will honor all who served in Vietnam. In addition, this monument will bear the names of the 42 Vietnam Fallen Warriors from Clackamas County, Oregon. The Memorial will be located in the Boring Station Trailhead Park which is a Clackamas County Park.

If you would like to help contribute to the project, CLICK HERE.